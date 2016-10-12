Catherine A. (Parker) Gearhart, 64 of Campbell Hill, formerly of Dwight died October 4, 2016 at Heritage Health in Dwight, following an incredibly courageous 10-year battle with cancer.

Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday at Hager Memorial Home in Dwight. Funeral services will be at Hager Memorial Home 10 a.m. Saturday and burial will follow at McDowell Cemetery in Dwight. A memorial celebration will also be held at a future date in Southern Illinois, where she resided most of her life. Cathy requested that memorials be made to the First Baptist Church of Ava or to the Shawnee Amish Church.

Cathy was born on May 8, 1952 in Morris, Illinois, the daughter of James and Kathleen (Underhill) Parker. She married Paul A. Gearhart on September 20, 1975 in Morris, IL. He preceded her in death on November 3, 2012.

Also preceding her in death were her father, Jim Parker; stepchildren Becky and Dave Gearhart; step-grandchildren Shane Gearhart and Brian Lewis.

She is survived by her mother, Kay Parker of Dwight; brothers, Rick (Patrice) Parker, Bob (Bev) Parker, all of Dwight; sisters, Carol Parker, Lincoln, IL, Lynne (Jeff) Bertrand, Bloomington, IL and Sandy (Bob) Farrell also of Dwight and sister-in-law, Alberta Gearhart, Manteno, IL. Also surviving are nieces and nephews Tony (Melinda Ramistella) Parker, CJ (Laura) Parker, Dan (Erika) Parker, Jaime (Scott) Mallaney, Jenny (Randy) Irvin, Jill Farrell, Morgan, Shannon, Parker, Mitchell and Drake Bertrand. Great nieces and nephews Brystol, Brielle and Briggs Parker; Katy and Sarah Parker; Makenzie and Natalie Mallaney; Cooper and Seth Irvin. Also surviving are stepchildren Linda Wurth (Chillicothe, IL) Mike Gearhart (Ava, IL), Marcella Gearhart (Kankakee, IL) and Richard Gearhart (Chester). Several step-grandchildren and great step-grandchildren also survive.

Cathy worked as an LPN at Jackson County Nursing Home for over 25 years, where the families of the residents especially remembered her for her kindness and caring for their loved ones. She cherished her involvement with the Amish community around Campbell Hill in her later years. Cathy was a member of the First Baptist Church of Ava.

The family would like to extend a special thanks to Dr. David Mutch and the chemotherapy team at Barnes-Jewish Hospital in St. Louis for the help and support they provided to Cathy throughout the years. Also a special thanks to Nancy Lambright, Pastor Bill Stoklosa, the staff at Heritage Health in Dwight and Hospice of Kankakee.

Cathy will always be remembered for her loving, kind heart especially to the elderly and children. She fought for her life and won several battles along the way. She will be greatly missed by all that knew her.